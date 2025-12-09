BIAFF 2025: BIAFF Film Week Lineup

BATUMI: BIAFF Batumi Film Festival will present the BIAFF Film Week from 13 to 17 December 2025, with a collection of feature and short films, and no competition programme this year.

Taking into account the current limited budget (no funding form government bodies), the festival decided to screen 15 long and 25 short selected films from 20 countries that participated in various international festivals in 2025 (Cannes, Venice, Sundance, Berlinale, Toronto, Karlovy Vary, Locarno, etc.). Instead of a jury, film lovers will be able to decide on the Audience Award.

The screenings are taking place at the Cavea Grand Mall Cinema located in the Batumi Grand Mall.

Seven feature films will screen in Best of Fests. They include the Georgian minority coproduction Nandauri directed by Eti Tsicko and coproduced from Georgia by 20 Steps Productions. Another four long films will screen in Masters Collection, and additionally four in Focus Ukraine. The Short Films Collection includes 13 Georgian short films, and 12 international titles.

Next year, BIAFF will return to its traditional format for an anniversary edition.

Best of Fests:

Outcry (Iran)

Directed by Soheil Beiraghi

Budapest Diaries / Budapesti napló (Poland, Hungary)

Directed by Rafael Kapelinski

Produced by This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Coproduced by Filmfabriq

Supported by the Polish Film Institute (PISF), the Lower Silesian Film Centre (DCF), Silesia Film, the Audiovisual Technology Center (CeTA), the Polish Ministry of Culture and National Heritage, the National Film Institute - Hungary, Canal+ Poland

Don’t Call Me Mama (Norway)

Directed by Nina Knag

Eagles of Republic (Sweden, France)

Directed by Tarik Saleh

Kulej. Two Sides of the Medal / Kulej. Dwie strony medalu (Poland)

Directed by Xavery Żuławski

Produced by Watchout Studio

Coproduced by ATM Virtual, Veles Productions, Systemics New

Supported by the Polish Film Institute

Madly (Italy)

Directed by Paolo Genovese

Nandauri (Israel, Georgia, Italy)

Directed by Eti Tsicko

Produced by Lama Films

Coproduced by Intrigo Internazionale, 20 Steps Productions

Supported by Israel Film Fund, The New Fund for Cinema and Television, NO FEAR – The Ronit Elkabetz Grant, Weil-Bloch Film Award, the Ministry of Culture of Georgia, the Italian Ministry of Culture

Click HERE to see the full selection, HERE for the film screenings schedule, and HERE for the BIAFF Film Week Catalogue.