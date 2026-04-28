New Film School Opens in Estonia

TALLINN: Jõhvi Film School will open in the autumn of 2026, run by the Ida-Virumaa Vocational Education Center (IVKHK) and the Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival ( PÖFF ).

The school will offer a four-year programme in visual media technology focused on practical film set skills including lighting, sound and production work.

“This year, a film campus will open in Jõhvi, and in a few years a similar one will be completed in Tallinn. This means the number of films shot in Estonia will increase as more foreign projects come here. All of these require not only directors, screenwriters, cinematographers and artists, but also technical professionals," said PÖFF director Tiina Lokk.