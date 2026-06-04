Cuba Films Makes Shooting in Estonia Easier

TALLINN: Production house Cuba Films , one of the largest in Estonia, is currently organising three focused webinars designed to help understand how Estonia can support international production.

The first one, on 2 June 2025, offered a general overview of filming in Estonia. The second one, on 4 June, was designed for producers looking to finance, develop, or shoot feature films and scripted series in Estonia.

On 9 June, a webinar about commercial shoots will offer a practical overview of why Estonia is increasingly attractive for commercial shoots. It is ideal for teams seeking reliable production partners, efficient logistics and visually diverse locations for commercial content.

To apply for the webinar, click HERE.