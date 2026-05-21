FNE at Cannes Film Festival 2026: Award for Estonia at Marché du Film

CANNES: Estonian director German Golub's At Your Service / Teie teenistuses has received one of the three Goes to Cannes awards at Marché du Film 2026.

The film produced by Stellar Film follows a female police officer (played by Piret Krumm) working in a small town close to the Russian border, finds herself between a rock and a hard place after a family member commits a crime. The prize is 15,000 EUR.

The film that will be theatrically released in 2027 is one of five new films presented in Goes to Cannes by the Tallinn Black Nights FF (PÖFF), along with Eeva Mägi's documentary Mo Hunt, Luxembourg director Stephen Korytko's Dead Dad Girl, Dutch director Edson da Conceição's Lost Son, and Spanish director Daniel Romero Bueno's The Daughters, the latest also winning a prize from film studio and distributor Sideral Cinema.

A total of 34 films from five invited film festivals and two largest film markets took part in the Goes to Cannes programme this year.

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