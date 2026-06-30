GRANTS: New Estonian Feature, Documentary and Animated Film Production Grants

A total of 1,499,000 EUR was distributed to two feature films, seven documentaries received 320,000 EUR, and eight animated films received a total of 831,350 EUR.
Click HERE to see the production grants chart.
TALLINN: The Estonian Film Institute distributed 3,150,300 EUR as production grants for feature, documentary and animated films from April through June 2026.
A total of 1,499,000 EUR was distributed to two feature films, seven documentaries received 320,000 EUR, and eight animated films received a total of 831,350 EUR.
Click HERE to see the production grants chart.