PRODUCTION: Final Season of Estonian Hit The Traitor Enters Postproduction

TALLINN: The acclaimed Estonian TV Series The Traitor / Reetur has entered postproduction for its fourth and final season. Under the consistent and distinct creative direction of filmmaker Ove Musting, the final chapter of this landmark Baltic spy thriller is now being polished for its world premiere at the Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival ( PÖFF ) (6 – 22 November 2026).

Alfred and Heli Vint narrowly escape an attack by a contract killer, but that does not save them from prison. Both are accused of treason. Alfred rebuts every accusation, despite the fact that agencies both in Estonia and abroad have plenty of evidence and allegations against him. While Vint is being prosecuted in Estonia, British intelligence agent Frank Prince learns that Alfred could be valuable for MI6’s next operation in Europe.

The plan can only work if Vint manages to regain the trust of Russian intelligence. The alleged traitor is now faced with a difficult choice: lose everything, or play the dangerous game of a double agent, a game that could restore his freedom, his wealth, and, most importantly, his life together with the eternally loyal Heli.

“Traitor deals with contemporary security and geopolitical issues presented in the form of a spy thriller. Among other topics, it explores treason, the conflict between Russia and Europe (not only in political terms, but also in values and worldviews), and encourages viewers to critically assess developments in both the political sphere and the media landscape”, producer Jaan Laugamõts from Estonia’s Downtown Pictures told FNE.

The main cast includes Tambet Tuisk, Eva Koldits, Kaspar Velberg, and Mart Nurk.

Jaan Laugamõts is producing through Downtown Pictures in coproduction with Toomas Ili through Elisa Estonia and the Estonian Public Broadcasting.

The project is financed by the Viru Film Fund. The budget has not been disclosed.

Shootings took place in Estonia (Tallinn, Eastern and Western Estonia), Malta (Valletta) and Poland (Warsaw) in May and June 2026.

The first episode will be presented at the upcoming Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival by Elisa Estonia.

The series will officially premiere in January 2027, hosted by Elisa Huub.

Production Information:

Producer:

Downtown Pictures

Jaan Laugamõts: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Coproducers:

Elisa Estonia (Estonia)

Estonian Public Broadcasting (Estonia)

Credits:

Director: Ove Musting

Screenwriter: Raoul Suvi

DoP: Tauno Sirel

B DoP: Sten-Johan Lill

Composer: Mick Pedaja

Production designer: Karoliina Kull

Cast: Tambet Tuisk, Eva Koldits, Kaspar Velberg, Mart Nurk, Polina Aug, Julia Aug,

Kristo Viiding, Raimo Pass, Simo Andre Kadastu, Igor Rogatshov, Margus Jaanovits