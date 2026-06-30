PRODUCTION: Kristijan Petrović and Renato Grgić Prep 3D Motion Capture Animated Film Immortal

ZAGREB: Croatian animators and directors Kristijan Petrović and Renato Grgić are currently in preproduction with their 3D motion-capture long animated film Immortal / Besmrtnik. The project, which features an accompanying VR/interactive mode, has an estimated total budget of 2 m EUR.

Immortal is a gritty, young-adult-to-mature-oriented fantasy neo-noir thriller that transposes ancient Greek mythology into a modern-day setting.

Paul and Emma, twin hitmen for hire, have survived through the ages thanks to a mysterious elixir that is all but gone. Worse still, they must chase down solar eclipses as a penance for their sins. During one such race in Ephesus, Paul loses Emma to unknown assailants. Desperate to find her before the next eclipse, he must face survivors of their ominous Family and navigate a maze of corrupt cops and clergy in 1970s New York - all while remembering that he was once Apollo, God of Light, Music, and Healing.

The characters in the animation include Paul Archer (Apollo), Emma Archer (Artemis), Reuben Sebastian Byrne (Ares), Pops (Homer), Luca Yeager, Harry (Charon), Frank Bennett, Mother, and Hera (Evelyn).

Even though Immortal is a long animated film, the creators want it to feel grounded, genuine, and visceral, building a world that feels lived-in. They aim to fuse the atmospheres of 1970s live-action crime dramas (such as The French Connection) with more recent action thrillers (like Jason Bourne) and classical Westerns.

“We’re excited to have secured financing for Immortal, an animated feature led by Emmy Award-winning creatives Kristijan Petrović and Renato Grgić. The film brings together top-tier animators, 3D modelers, and comic book artists in a production pipeline that blends game development and animation workflows, with a strong emphasis on motion-capture performances by real actors. We’re currently seeking coproduction partners and are in discussions with international sales companies,” Croatian producer Vanja Vascarac told FNE.

Immortal is produced by the Croatian company Narrativium design d.o.o. and is supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre with 1 m EUR. It has been successfully pitched at Cartoon 360º and the CEE Animation Forum.

The production is set to start in 2027.

Production Information:

Producer:

Narrativium design d.o.o. (Croatia)

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Credits:

Directors: Renato Grgić, Kristijan Petrović

Screenwriters: Renato Grgić, Kristijan Petrović