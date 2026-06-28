PRODUCTION: Aliki Danezi Knutsen in Postproduction with Cypriot Eastern Mediterranean

NICOSIA: Cypriot director / screenwriter Aliki Danezi Knutsen is currently in postproduction with her feature film Eastern Mediterranean.

Set against the political unrest of 1960s Cyprus, Eastern Mediterranean follows Margarita, a married journalist and mother in her thirties, as she struggles to navigate the shifting realities of her newly independent country, her city, and her own life. Assigned to cover a controversial court case, she finds herself irresistibly drawn to Ion, her husband's idealistic uncle and the defence lawyer in the trial. As their relationship deepens, Margarita embarks on a dangerous journey of self-discovery, risking everything as her personal awakening collides with the political divisions and social conventions that define her world.

The main cast includes Marina Mandri, Andreas Tselepos, and Dimitris Xanthopoulos.

“The project takes a close look at Cyprus in 1963, capturing the profound social and political changes that followed the country's newly gained independence. Inspired by the work of Ivi Meleagrou, on whose novel the film is based, the story unfolds during a period of growing tension and division within Cypriot society”, producers Aliki Danezi Knutsen and Anna Tsiarta told FNE.

The film is produced by Roads and Oranges Film Production (Cyprus) in coproduction with A.B. Seahorse Film Productions (Cyprus) with the support of the Department of Contemporary Culture – Cyprus Deputy Ministry of Culture.

The producers are Aliki Danezi Knutsen and Anna Tsiarta, and the coproducer is Andros Achilleos.

“As for Cypriot producers, this project is especially meaningful because it revisits a defining chapter in our shared history through a deeply human story. Rather than retelling historical events, the film explores how political divisions are experienced in everyday life and how their consequences continue to resonate across the island today. We hope Eastern Mediterranean will encourage reflection and dialogue among audiences in Cyprus and beyond, reminding us that the personal and the political are often inseparable”, Aliki Danezi Knutsen and Anna Tsiarta also said.

The film’s total production budget is 1 m EUR.

Principal photography took place in October–November 2025 in Nicosia, Cyprus.

The film’s completion date is set for January 2027.

Production Information:

Producer:

Roads and Oranges Film Production (Cyprus)

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Coproducer:

A.B. Seahorse Film Productions (Cyprus)

Credits:

Director: Aliki Danezi Knutsen

Screenwriter: Aliki Danezi Knutsen

DoP: Sofronis Sofroniou

Cast: Marina Mandri, Andreas Tselepos, Dimitris Xanthopoulos