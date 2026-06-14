FNE at KVIFF 2026: Efthimis Kosemund-Sanidis’ A Whole Person Almost Heads for Proxima Competition World Premiere

NICOSIA: Greek-German director Efthimis Kosemund-Sanidis’ debut feature A Whole Person Almost / Enas olokliros anthropos schedon will have its world premiere in the Proxima Competition of the 60th Karlovy Vary International Film Festival (3 – 11 July 2026). The film is a coproduction between Greece, Bulgaria, Germany, Cyprus, and Romania.

Ilias, a young man in debt, arrives on a remote island to claim the inheritance of his estranged father, a doctor. There he has to confront a small community centered around his late father, and meets and develops a connection with Kalliopi, a local woman with dreams of fleeing the island. Whilst inexplicable illnesses begin to spread at an alarming rate, love grows.

Shot in Greece, the film stars Anastasis Georgoulas, Flomaria Papadaki, Elena Topalidou, and Konstadinos Avarikiotis.

The film is produced by Horsefly Films (Greece) in coproduction with Red Carpet (Bulgaria), Wunderlust (Germany), Felony Film Productions (Cyprus), and Tangaj Production (Romania). Partners also include ZDF/Das Kleine Fernsehspiel & ARTE, ERT, Onassis Culture, Faliro House Productions, and Panta Rhei.

The producer is Yorgos Tsourgiannis, and the coproducers are Veselka Kiryakova, Nina Frese, Stelios Kammitsis, Anamaria Antoci and Anda Ionescu.

The executive producer is Christos V. Konstantakopoulos, and the associate producers are Burkhard Althoff, Holger Stern and Elina Psykou. Dionysia Dimitrakelou is the line producer.

"Efthimis Kosemund-Sanidis is a renowned and multi-award-winning director, whose work has consistently captured my admiration. Upon receiving the opportunity to participate in this production and after thoroughly reviewing the script of A Whole Person Almost, I was pleased to accept the proposal, confident in its potential as a high-caliber artistic project. Additionally, collaborating with Yorgos Tsourgiannis, a highly respected and accomplished producer, and Horsefly Films, a company with a significant filmography, has bolstered the project's credibility and instilled a great sense of assurance, regarding the quality of the production. I am delighted that Felony Film is a coproducer on this project, and I have no doubt that the film will achieve remarkable success at festivals and beyond", producer Stelios Kammitsis of Felony Film Productions told FNE.

The project is supported by the Hellenic Film & Audiovisual Center, the Bulgarian National Film Center, the Department of Contemporary Culture–Cyprus Deputy Ministry of Culture, and Creative Europe MEDIA. It is also co-funded by the European Union.

International sales rights are currently TBA.

Efthimis Kosemund-Sanidis is a Greek-German filmmaker. He studied informatics engineering in Athens, and contemporary arts at Le Fresnoy – Studio National in France. Working across film, installation and branded content, his films have screened at festivals and venues including Venice, Locarno, Sarajevo, Clermont-Ferrand, Forum des Images, and Centre Pompidou.

Production Information:

Producer:

Horsefly Films (Greece)

Coproducers:

Red Carpet (Bulgaria)

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Wunderlust (Germany)

Felony Film Productions (Cyprus)

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Tangaj Production (Romania)

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Credits:

Director: Efthimis Kosemund-Sanidis

Scriptwriters: Efthimis Kosemund-Sanidis, Elizampetta IliaGeorgiadou

DoP: Christos Voudouris GSC

Editor: Livia Neroutsopoulou GFE

Art director: Pinelopi Valti

Costume designer: Alkistis Mamali

Sound: Boris Trayanov, Valia Tserou, Kostas Varympopiotis

Makeup artist: Magdalena Boyadzhieva

Color grading: Claudiu Doagă

Casting: Christina Akzoti, Alex Kelly, Athens Casting

Assistant director: Katerina Barmpatsalou

Cast: Anastasis Georgoulas, Flomaria Papadaki, Elena Topalidou, Konstadinos Avarikiotis