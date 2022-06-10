FNE Podcast: Giorgi Javakhishvili: Municipal Cinemas in Georgia

FNE correspondent and film critic Alexander Gabelia spoke with Giorgi Javakhishvili, a Georgian film researcher, founder and co-editor of Georgian online magazine CinExpress, about the challenges and problems of Georgian film industry, as well as the activities and tasks of the initiative group of Georgian film professionals working to establish a municipal cinema in Tbilisi.
Giorgi is one of the members of the initiative group working on the idea of municipal cinema. The group has already published a petition.
Click HERE for the petition.
Click HERE for the podcast.
The views presented by FNE podcasts are the personal opinion of the interviewee and do not necessarily represent the FNE.