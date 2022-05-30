Kaha Sikharulidze Appointed New Head of Georgian National Film Centre (GNFC)

TBILISI: Kaha Sikharulidze, the First Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports and Youth, will be taking over as director of the Georgian National Film Centre . Maya Tchilashvili will maintain her position of the First Deputy Director which she’s held since 2015.

Before his appointment as the First Deputy Minister of Culture in March 2021, Kaha Sikharulidze served in a number of high-ranking positions in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, including as Deputy Minister between 2002-2003, First Deputy Minister and Spokesman between 2004 and 2005. Director of the Department of European Affairs in 2008-2009. He was the Georgian Ambassador to the Czech Republic in 2006-2008, the Ambassador to China in 2009 -2011, and the Ambassador to Italy, Malta and San Marino in 2013-2018. He was a Director for the Department for Middle East and Africa in 2019-2021.

Kaha Sikharulidze will continue to serve as the First Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports and Youth while managing the Georgian National Film Centre.

