08-11-2022

FESTIVALS: Tbilisi International Animation Festival 2022 Announces Winners

By
    Abandoned Village by Mariam Kapanadze Abandoned Village by Mariam Kapanadze

    TBILISI: Abandoned Village by Georgian director Mariam Kapanadze was awarded the Grand Prix at the 5th edition of the Tbilisi International Animation Festival, which was held in a physical format from 2 to 5 November 2022.

    The festival events included film screenings, masterclasses, exhibitions and more.

    The festival is organised by AnimaLab and supported by the Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sport of Georgia, the Tbilisi City Hall, the Stuttgart International Festival of Animated Film, O!PLA Across the Borders, the Georgian Film Academy, Amirani, l’Institut Français de Géorgie and the Georgian National Film Center.

    FULL LIST OF WINNERS:

    Grand Prix of the Festival:
    Abandoned Village (Georgia)
    Directed by Mariam Kapanadze

    Main Competition Award:
    Noir-soleil (France)
    Directed by Marie Larrivé

    Main Competition Special Mention:
    Of Wood (USA)
    Directed by by Owen Klatte

    Art in/of Animation Special Mention:
    Hysteresis (Germany)
    Directed by Robert Seidel

    Animated Documentary Competition Award:
    Another Presence (United Kingdom)
    Directed by Simon Ball

    Animated Documentary Special Mention:
    A Dog under Bridge (China)
    Directed by Rehoo Tang

    Fantasy and Horror Competition Award:
    Camouflage (the Netherlands)
    Directed by Remko Polman

    Fantasy/Horror Special Mentions:

    The Winged (Armenia)
    Directed by Naira Muradyan

    Dude (Switzerland)
    Directed by Konstantin Rosshoff, Tokay Yotimo, Marco Jörger

    Best Film in Focus on Women Competition:
    Skeleton of a Moth (United Kingdom)
    Directed by Emma Kay Smith

    Children Film Competition Award:
    The Queen of the Foxes (Switzerland)
    Directed by Marina Rosset

    12+ Children Film Competition Award:
    Samurai Frog Golf (Japan)
    Directed by Brent Forrest

    Animated Series Competition:
    The Smurfs Season 1 - Smurf Your Seat Belt (Belgium)
    Directed by William Renaud

    Prizes Awarded by Georgian Film Academy:

    Best Student Film Award:
    Us (Georgia)
    Directed by Mariam Qortua

    Best Student Film in International Competition:
    Tree (Romania)
    Directed by Maria Scutaru

    Special Mentions in Student Film Competition:

    Distance (South Korea)
    Directed by Hu Jung-hsin

    The Step of the Breeze (Georgia)
    Directed by Nazibrola Barbere Qortua

    Visper (Georgia)
    Directed by Mariam Topuridze

    Awaking (Georgia)
    Directed by Khvicha Tsenguashvili

    Published in Georgia

    Latest from Alexander Gabelia

    More in this category:« PRODUCTION: Tomáš Klein in Postproduction with Czech/Slovak A Sensitive Person