FESTIVALS: Tbilisi International Animation Festival 2022 Announces Winners

TBILISI: Abandoned Village by Georgian director Mariam Kapanadze was awarded the Grand Prix at the 5th edition of the Tbilisi International Animation Festival , which was held in a physical format from 2 to 5 November 2022.

The festival events included film screenings, masterclasses, exhibitions and more.

The festival is organised by AnimaLab and supported by the Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sport of Georgia, the Tbilisi City Hall, the Stuttgart International Festival of Animated Film, O!PLA Across the Borders, the Georgian Film Academy, Amirani, l’Institut Français de Géorgie and the Georgian National Film Center.

FULL LIST OF WINNERS:

Grand Prix of the Festival:

Abandoned Village (Georgia)

Directed by Mariam Kapanadze

Main Competition Award:

Noir-soleil (France)

Directed by Marie Larrivé

Main Competition Special Mention:

Of Wood (USA)

Directed by by Owen Klatte

Art in/of Animation Special Mention:

Hysteresis (Germany)

Directed by Robert Seidel

Animated Documentary Competition Award:

Another Presence (United Kingdom)

Directed by Simon Ball

Animated Documentary Special Mention:

A Dog under Bridge (China)

Directed by Rehoo Tang

Fantasy and Horror Competition Award:

Camouflage (the Netherlands)

Directed by Remko Polman

Fantasy/Horror Special Mentions:

The Winged (Armenia)

Directed by Naira Muradyan

Dude (Switzerland)

Directed by Konstantin Rosshoff, Tokay Yotimo, Marco Jörger

Best Film in Focus on Women Competition:

Skeleton of a Moth (United Kingdom)

Directed by Emma Kay Smith

Children Film Competition Award:

The Queen of the Foxes (Switzerland)

Directed by Marina Rosset

12+ Children Film Competition Award:

Samurai Frog Golf (Japan)

Directed by Brent Forrest

Animated Series Competition:

The Smurfs Season 1 - Smurf Your Seat Belt (Belgium)

Directed by William Renaud



Prizes Awarded by Georgian Film Academy:

Best Student Film Award:

Us (Georgia)

Directed by Mariam Qortua

Best Student Film in International Competition:

Tree (Romania)

Directed by Maria Scutaru

Special Mentions in Student Film Competition:

Distance (South Korea)

Directed by Hu Jung-hsin

The Step of the Breeze (Georgia)

Directed by Nazibrola Barbere Qortua

Visper (Georgia)

Directed by Mariam Topuridze

Awaking (Georgia)

Directed by Khvicha Tsenguashvili