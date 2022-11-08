FESTIVALS: Tbilisi International Animation Festival 2022 Announces Winners

The festival events included film screenings, masterclasses, exhibitions and more.
The festival is organised by AnimaLab and supported by the Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sport of Georgia, the Tbilisi City Hall, the Stuttgart International Festival of Animated Film, O!PLA Across the Borders, the Georgian Film Academy, Amirani, l’Institut Français de Géorgie and the Georgian National Film Center.
FULL LIST OF WINNERS:
Grand Prix of the Festival:
Abandoned Village (Georgia)
Directed by Mariam Kapanadze
Main Competition Award:
Noir-soleil (France)
Directed by Marie Larrivé
Main Competition Special Mention:
Of Wood (USA)
Directed by by Owen Klatte
Art in/of Animation Special Mention:
Hysteresis (Germany)
Directed by Robert Seidel
Animated Documentary Competition Award:
Another Presence (United Kingdom)
Directed by Simon Ball
Animated Documentary Special Mention:
A Dog under Bridge (China)
Directed by Rehoo Tang
Fantasy and Horror Competition Award:
Camouflage (the Netherlands)
Directed by Remko Polman
Fantasy/Horror Special Mentions:
The Winged (Armenia)
Directed by Naira Muradyan
Dude (Switzerland)
Directed by Konstantin Rosshoff, Tokay Yotimo, Marco Jörger
Best Film in Focus on Women Competition:
Skeleton of a Moth (United Kingdom)
Directed by Emma Kay Smith
Children Film Competition Award:
The Queen of the Foxes (Switzerland)
Directed by Marina Rosset
12+ Children Film Competition Award:
Samurai Frog Golf (Japan)
Directed by Brent Forrest
Animated Series Competition:
The Smurfs Season 1 - Smurf Your Seat Belt (Belgium)
Directed by William Renaud
Prizes Awarded by Georgian Film Academy:
Best Student Film Award:
Us (Georgia)
Directed by Mariam Qortua
Best Student Film in International Competition:
Tree (Romania)
Directed by Maria Scutaru
Special Mentions in Student Film Competition:
Distance (South Korea)
Directed by Hu Jung-hsin
The Step of the Breeze (Georgia)
Directed by Nazibrola Barbere Qortua
Visper (Georgia)
Directed by Mariam Topuridze
Awaking (Georgia)
Directed by Khvicha Tsenguashvili