TBILISI: The Student-Youth Council working in Guria (Georgia) have launched a crowdfunding campaign aiming at raising funds to buy technical equipment for a bus-cinema which will screen films mainly for the young audience in the region.

The campaign received some support from the USAID Civil Society Engagement Programme in Georgia, but most of the crowdfunding target of 1,554 EUR 1,341 was collected seven days before the deadline.

The initiators said that not just villages, but even municipal hubs in the region lack functional cinema venues, according to Agenda.ge.