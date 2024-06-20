First Georgian Stand by GNFC at Shanghai International Film Festival

The stand organised by the Georgian National Film Center (GNFC) promoted Georgia as an important shooting location, while paying homage to the heritage of Georgian cinema.
TBILISI: Georgia was presented for the first time with a stand at the film market held 16 – 18 June 2024 within the 26th Shanghai International Film Festival (14 – 23 June 2024).
The stand organised by the Georgian National Film Center (GNFC) promoted Georgia as an important shooting location, while paying homage to the heritage of Georgian cinema.
The Georgian delegation to Shanghai included directors and producers.