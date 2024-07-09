09-07-2024

FESTIVALS: The 40th Svaneti International Short Film Festival Ready to Kick Off

    FESTIVALS: The 40th Svaneti International Short Film Festival Ready to Kick Off credit: Svaneti IFF

    MESTIA: Seventeen films including four world premieres will screen in the main competition of the Svaneti International Short Film Festival, which will be held in Mestia, Georgia 15 - 21 July 2024.

    credit: Svaneti IFFThe films in the competition will run for the Goddess Dali Award for the Best Film and the Goddess Dali Award for the Best Director.

    Three debut feature projects and four short film projects will be showcased in the Pitching Forum, and will run for its two awards: Chalet Mestia Award for the best project (one week residency for the director and producer in Chalet Mestia to develop their project), and the Georgian Public Broadcasting Award for the best Georgian female director (1,687 EUR / 5,000 GEL).

    The festival will host eight masterclasses and it will include a retrospective for Ruben Östlund, Georgian silent films, the premiere of the Georgian documentary Elene Kavlelashvili directed bySpartak Parjiani, as well as open air screenings for kids.

    The Svaneti International Short Film Festival is organised by director Mariam Khatchvani and Teimuraz Chkhvimiani with support from the Georgian National Film Center, the Georgian National Tourism Administration, Teliani Valley, 20 Steps Productions, Independent Film Project, Basibanki, Chalet Mestia, 1TV, Allprint, and Mestia Culture and Art Center

    International Short Film Competition:

    Last Aid (Israel)
    Directed by Alex Osmolovsky

    Bolha (Brazil)
    Directed by Leandro Wenceslau

    Don’t Leave Home (Georgia), World premiere
    Directed by Davit Japaridze

    5/3/0 (Serbia)
    Directed by Danilo Stanimirović

    The Real Truth about the Fight (Croatia)
    Directed by Andrea Slaviček

    Cross My Heart and Hope to Die (Philippines)
    Directed by Sam Manacsa

    The Masterpiece (Spain)
    Directed by Àlex Lora

    It's Not Far Here (Georgia), World premiere
    Directed by Timur Chopliani

    Surge (Georgia), Documentary
    Directed by Tornike Tsiklauri

    Basri & Salma in a Never-ending Comedy (Indonesia)
    Directed by Khozy Rizal

    The Moon Will Contain Us (Costa Rica)
    Mestia, credit: Svaneti IFFDirected by Kim Torres

    Spark (Italy)
    Directed by Alberto Diana

    Silent Chirping of Invisible Digits (Austria)
    Directed by Vera Sebert

    Alice in Sakartvelo (UK), Documentary, World premiere
    Directed by Nick Sherlock

    Songs of Love and Hate (Nepal, Belgium)
    Directed by Saurav Chimire

    Paper Plane (Georgia)
    Directed by Tata Managadze

    I Left (Georgia), World premiere
    Directed by Shalva Shengeli and Irine Javakhadze

    Pitching Forum:

    Redeem Me (Israel), debut feature
    Directed by Rachel Hananashvili

    Gravity (Georgia), debut feature
    Directed by Tea Vatsadze

    Guardians of the Oasis (Georgia), debut feature
    Directed by Gabriel Khotivari

    Observatoria (Georgia), short film
    Directed by Marie Karkashadze

    Savage (Georgia), short film
    Directed by Vakhtang Kedeladze and Otar Ashkarelishvili

    Jaraeil (Georgia), short film
    Directed by Tengo Asitashvili

    Blurry (Georgia), short film
    Directed by Giorgi Popkhadze

