FESTIVALS: The 40th Svaneti International Short Film Festival Ready to Kick Off

MESTIA: Seventeen films including four world premieres will screen in the main competition of the Svaneti International Short Film Festival , which will be held in Mestia, Georgia 15 - 21 July 2024.

The films in the competition will run for the Goddess Dali Award for the Best Film and the Goddess Dali Award for the Best Director.

Three debut feature projects and four short film projects will be showcased in the Pitching Forum, and will run for its two awards: Chalet Mestia Award for the best project (one week residency for the director and producer in Chalet Mestia to develop their project), and the Georgian Public Broadcasting Award for the best Georgian female director (1,687 EUR / 5,000 GEL).

The festival will host eight masterclasses and it will include a retrospective for Ruben Östlund, Georgian silent films, the premiere of the Georgian documentary Elene Kavlelashvili directed bySpartak Parjiani, as well as open air screenings for kids.

The Svaneti International Short Film Festival is organised by director Mariam Khatchvani and Teimuraz Chkhvimiani with support from the Georgian National Film Center, the Georgian National Tourism Administration, Teliani Valley, 20 Steps Productions, Independent Film Project, Basibanki, Chalet Mestia, 1TV, Allprint, and Mestia Culture and Art Center

International Short Film Competition:

Last Aid (Israel)

Directed by Alex Osmolovsky

Bolha (Brazil)

Directed by Leandro Wenceslau

Don’t Leave Home (Georgia), World premiere

Directed by Davit Japaridze

5/3/0 (Serbia)

Directed by Danilo Stanimirović

The Real Truth about the Fight (Croatia)

Directed by Andrea Slaviček

Cross My Heart and Hope to Die (Philippines)

Directed by Sam Manacsa

The Masterpiece (Spain)

Directed by Àlex Lora

It's Not Far Here (Georgia), World premiere

Directed by Timur Chopliani

Surge (Georgia), Documentary

Directed by Tornike Tsiklauri

Basri & Salma in a Never-ending Comedy (Indonesia)

Directed by Khozy Rizal

The Moon Will Contain Us (Costa Rica)

Directed by Kim Torres

Spark (Italy)

Directed by Alberto Diana

Silent Chirping of Invisible Digits (Austria)

Directed by Vera Sebert

Alice in Sakartvelo (UK), Documentary, World premiere

Directed by Nick Sherlock

Songs of Love and Hate (Nepal, Belgium)

Directed by Saurav Chimire

Paper Plane (Georgia)

Directed by Tata Managadze

I Left (Georgia), World premiere

Directed by Shalva Shengeli and Irine Javakhadze

Pitching Forum:

Redeem Me (Israel), debut feature

Directed by Rachel Hananashvili

Gravity (Georgia), debut feature

Directed by Tea Vatsadze

Guardians of the Oasis (Georgia), debut feature

Directed by Gabriel Khotivari

Observatoria (Georgia), short film

Directed by Marie Karkashadze

Savage (Georgia), short film

Directed by Vakhtang Kedeladze and Otar Ashkarelishvili

Jaraeil (Georgia), short film

Directed by Tengo Asitashvili

Blurry (Georgia), short film

Directed by Giorgi Popkhadze