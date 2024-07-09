FESTIVALS: The 40th Svaneti International Short Film Festival Ready to Kick Off

The films in the competition will run for the Goddess Dali Award for the Best Film and the Goddess Dali Award for the Best Director.
Three debut feature projects and four short film projects will be showcased in the Pitching Forum, and will run for its two awards: Chalet Mestia Award for the best project (one week residency for the director and producer in Chalet Mestia to develop their project), and the Georgian Public Broadcasting Award for the best Georgian female director (1,687 EUR / 5,000 GEL).
The festival will host eight masterclasses and it will include a retrospective for Ruben Östlund, Georgian silent films, the premiere of the Georgian documentary Elene Kavlelashvili directed bySpartak Parjiani, as well as open air screenings for kids.
The Svaneti International Short Film Festival is organised by director Mariam Khatchvani and Teimuraz Chkhvimiani with support from the Georgian National Film Center, the Georgian National Tourism Administration, Teliani Valley, 20 Steps Productions, Independent Film Project, Basibanki, Chalet Mestia, 1TV, Allprint, and Mestia Culture and Art Center
International Short Film Competition:
Last Aid (Israel)
Directed by Alex Osmolovsky
Bolha (Brazil)
Directed by Leandro Wenceslau
Don’t Leave Home (Georgia), World premiere
Directed by Davit Japaridze
5/3/0 (Serbia)
Directed by Danilo Stanimirović
The Real Truth about the Fight (Croatia)
Directed by Andrea Slaviček
Cross My Heart and Hope to Die (Philippines)
Directed by Sam Manacsa
The Masterpiece (Spain)
Directed by Àlex Lora
It's Not Far Here (Georgia), World premiere
Directed by Timur Chopliani
Surge (Georgia), Documentary
Directed by Tornike Tsiklauri
Basri & Salma in a Never-ending Comedy (Indonesia)
Directed by Khozy Rizal
The Moon Will Contain Us (Costa Rica)
Directed by Kim Torres
Spark (Italy)
Directed by Alberto Diana
Silent Chirping of Invisible Digits (Austria)
Directed by Vera Sebert
Alice in Sakartvelo (UK), Documentary, World premiere
Directed by Nick Sherlock
Songs of Love and Hate (Nepal, Belgium)
Directed by Saurav Chimire
Paper Plane (Georgia)
Directed by Tata Managadze
I Left (Georgia), World premiere
Directed by Shalva Shengeli and Irine Javakhadze
Pitching Forum:
Redeem Me (Israel), debut feature
Directed by Rachel Hananashvili
Gravity (Georgia), debut feature
Directed by Tea Vatsadze
Guardians of the Oasis (Georgia), debut feature
Directed by Gabriel Khotivari
Observatoria (Georgia), short film
Directed by Marie Karkashadze
Savage (Georgia), short film
Directed by Vakhtang Kedeladze and Otar Ashkarelishvili
Jaraeil (Georgia), short film
Directed by Tengo Asitashvili
Blurry (Georgia), short film
Directed by Giorgi Popkhadze