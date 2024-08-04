Georgia Hosts 3rd International Archival Film Festival

TBILISI: The National Archive of the Ministry of Justice of Georgia will host the 3rd edition of the Tbilisi International Archival Film Festival from 17 to 20 September 2024.

Thirteen countries, including Croatia, Estonia, Hungary, Bulgaria, Malta, Poland, Czech Republic, USA, Germany, Spain, Portugal, Peru and Moldova, will participate with restored films.

The theme of this edition, Cinema – the Chronicler of History, will be reflected not only in the lineup, but also in the first edition of a panel discussion about the challenges of preservation, film restoration, cultural legacy, copyright, collaboration with film archives and future trends.

The festival will open with Giorgi Shengelia’s Alaverdoba (1962), presented by the National Archive of Georgia, and it will close with Nana Mchedlidze’s The First Swallow (1975), presented by the Georgian National Film Center.