GRANTS: Georgian National Film Center Launches Grants for Long Animated Films

TBILISI: The Georgian National Film Center has launched a new category of production grants and gave approximately 340,000 EUR / 1 m GEL for the production of a long animated film.

The winner is Igi, directed by Natia Nikolashvili and produced by Vladimer Katcharava through 20 Steps Productions, which received production support of approximately 340,000 EUR / 1 m GEL.

Three projects applied, of which two were reviewed by the commission, and the third one was ineligible.

The first long animated film by Natia Nikolashvili won the CEE Animation Forum award for long animated films in 2020.

The result of this initiative of the new management of GNFC was announced in the spring of 2024. GNFC plans to allot funding for the production of long animated films on an annual basis.