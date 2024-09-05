Black Sea '24 Animation Workshop in Tbilisi Launches Call For Entries

TBILISI: The countries eligible for the Black Sea '24 Animation Workshop , which will be held in Tbilisi 26 – 30 November 2024, include this year Ukraine, Bulgaria, Romania, Turkey and Georgia.

The 10th edition of the animation film project development/pitching workshop is organised by the Georgian Animators Association Saqanima and Film Studio Kvali, with the support of the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Institut Français de Géorgie, Tbilisi City Hall, Georgian National Film Center and Annecy International Film Market (MIFA).

The submissions deadline is 6 October 2024. Ten projects will be selected, of which five will be presented at the MIFA in June 2025. The travel expenses of the Georgian participant will be covered by the Georgian National Film Center and the Annecy Festival will provide him/her with accreditation.

The event’s partners are: Linoleum Contemporary Animation and Media Art Festival (Ukraine), Sofia Animation Lab (Bulgaria), Compote Collective (Bulgaria), Animest Bucharest Animation Film Festival (Romania), Anim.ist Istanbul Animation Platform (Turkey), the Association of the Creative Industries (ACI, Georgia), NEF Animation (France) and the CEE Animation Forum.

Click HERE for more information.