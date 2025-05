VALLETTA: The 3rd edition of the Mediterrane Film Festival (21 – 29 June 2025) will celebrate the 100th Anniversary of Cinema and the Island's status as premier Mediterranean film hub.

The event hosted by Ray Calleja, assisted by film curator Mark Adams, will feature some of the films shot in Malta, including Gladiator I & II, Jurassic World, and Assassins Creed, among others.

Apart from the celebration and its already known competition section, the festival will host experts to discuss emerging trends and the overall cinematic scene, sustainability, diversity, inclusion, and how to align AI technology with historical film preservation.