FNE Podcast: Mirona Radu, Director Film O’Clock International Festival

BUCHAREST: Film New Europe spoke with Mirona Radu, Director of the Film O’Clock International Festival , about the takeaways of the festival’s 5th edition, which was held simultaneously in 11 countries including Romania, Lithuania, Bulgaria, Serbia, Hungary and Poland.

She also talked about the academic conference Archives, Cinema and Collective Healing with keynote speakers from Poland and Greece, her plan to launch a feature film competition in the future, and also about the most motivating factor that keeps her wanting to continue and improve this festival.

From 3 to 6 April 2025, Film O’Clock International Festival screened 38 films throughout 94 screenings in 11 countries: Romania, Lithuania, Ukraine, Moldova, Bulgaria, Greece, Egypt, South Africa, Serbia, Hungary and Poland.

Mirona Radu has a Master of Arts - MA in Creative Management in New Media from the Krzysztof Kieślowski Film School in Katowice, a Master Degree in Film Production and a Bachelor Degree in Film Directing from the UNATC in Bucharest. She also holds an Associate Degree in Art of Photography.

Since 2012, she has been the representative of the Creatrix Fama production company. She is not only the founder and the director of the Film O’Clock IFF, but also the Artistic Director of CineEuroConnect - A Collaborative Film Museum & Heritage Film Festival in Timisoara (Romania), and the Artistic Director of ABIFF - Animation Bucharest International Film Festival.

Film O’Clock International Festival #5 is a cultural project produced by Creatrix Fama and co-financed by Romania’s Administration of The National Cultural Fund (AFCN). The fifth edition was organised under the aegis of the Solidarity on Screen – Polish Presidency Film Review, with the support of the Adam Mickiewicz Institute, as part of the 2025 Polish Presidency of the Council of the European Union’s cultural programme.

The partners of the event included the Romanian Filmmakers Union (UCIN), the National University of Theatre and Film “I.L. Caragiale” Bucharest (UNATC), the National Academy of Theatre and Film (NATFA, Bulgaria), the Vilnius Academy of Arts (Lithuania), Wytwórnia Filmów Dokumentalnych i Fabularnych (WFDiF, Poland), the Romanian National Film Archive, the Lithuanian Film Centre, CNC Moldova, Tisza Mozi (Hungary), Zhovten Cinema (Ukraine), Asociația Româno-Elenă Artă și Cultură, Otvoreni Univerzitet Subotica Doo (Serbia), the Polish Institute Bucharest, and the Nelsiee Cinema (South Africa).

