TBILISI: An old film studio in Georgia’s capital city is undergoing a major rehabilitation with funding from the Ministry of Culture and Sports .

The old building on David Agmashenebeli Avenue, which is expected to be finished in 2024, will become a multifunctional art space with a cinema hall.

The construction started in 2023 and is set to wrap up in 2025 with the renovation of the laboratory.

Local media reports about the interest of the Minister of Culture Thea Tsulukiani in the project, thus proving its importance for cultural life in Georgia.