Panopticon Wins 2024 Batumi International Art-house Film Festival

Aldi directed by Georgian director Giorgi Arabuli received the Short Film Award.
Georgian actor Gia Burjanadze was presented with the Lifetime Achievement Award for his contribution to cinema.
The festival screened 55 titles (long and short films) from around 30 countries. Twenty films were selected for the International Short Film Competition.
Batumi International Film Festival is organised by Batumi Art-house "Argani" with support from NDF (New Democracy Fund), Embassy of Italy, Goethe Institute, Embassy of Sweden, Danish Culture Institute, Norwegian Film Institute, Embassy of Latvia, Embassy of Brazil, Vistula Film Foundation and Batumi Puppet Theatre.
FULL LIST OF WINNERS:
Feature Film Competition:
Best Film:
Panopticon (Georgia, France, Italy, Romania)
Directed by George Sikharulidze
Produced by 20 Steps
Coproduced by FILM02, Ombre Rosse Film Production, Tangaj Production, Independent FilmProject
Supported by the Georgian National Film Center
Best Director:
Matthias Glasner for Dying (Germany)
Best Actress:
Salome Demuria in The Antique (Georgia, Finland, Switzerland, Germany)
Directed by Rusudan Glurjidze
Produced by Cinetech, Cinetrain, Whitepoint Digital, Basis Berlin Filmproduction
Supported by the Georgian National Film Center
Best Actor:
Gustaf Hammarsten in Together 99 (Sweden, Denmark)
Directed by Lukas Moodysson
Jury Special Mention:
Actor Data Chachua in Panopticon (Georgia, France, Italy, Romania)
Short Film Competition:
Best Short Film:
Aldi (Georgia)
Directed by Giorgi Arabuli
Jury Special Mentions:
Be Somebody (Poland)
Directed by Michał Toczek
Shalal (Iran)
Directed by Amir Ali Sisipour
BIAFF 2024 Lifetime Achievement Award:
Actor Gia Burjanadze (Georgia)