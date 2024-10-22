American Film Shooting in Georgia

TBILISI: An American film benefiting from the Film in Georgia programme is currently shooting in Georgia. Its 36 shooting days in the country included some military-themed scenes filmed at the Tbilisi International Airport on 21 and 22 October 2024.

The project is carried out within the Film in Georgia state programme, with a total budget of 4.42 m EUR / 13 m GEL, and it is employing over 200 Georgians, according to the local media, quoting the Ministry of Economy.