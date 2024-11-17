Tinatin Rukhadze Appointed Minister of Culture and Sports in Georgia

TBILISI: Tinatin Rukhadze has been appointed the new Minister of Culture and Sports in Georgia.

Tinatin Rukhadze had worked as the Deputy Director of the Young Creative Union of Georgia since 1989, the Director of the Tbilisi Concertino chamber orchestra, and Executive Director of the TV festival Mana. She also served as the General Producer of TBC TV and the Head and the Producer of the Office of the Council of Producers of Sakteleradio broadcasting, according to agenda.ge.

After the parliamentary elections on 26 October 2024, the Georgian Ministry of Culture and Sports will split in two distinct entities, and Tinatin Rukhadze will remain the Minister of Culture.