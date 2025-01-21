21-01-2025

National Archives of Georgia Continues Film Digitalisation

    TBILISI: The National Archives of Georgia scanned and digitised 129 film materials over 2024.

    The organisation informed that the ongoing transition to digital media was aimed at preserving the original documents from physical deterioration and enhancing public access to the resources, according to agenda.ge.

