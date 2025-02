TBILISI: Dea Kulumbegashvili’s French/Italian/Georgian coproduction April will be released by BFI Distribution in cinemas across the UK and Ireland on 25 April 2025.

The film won the Special Jury Prize at the 81st Venice Film Festival, where it world premiered in the Competition, and it was recently screened in the Spotlight section of the Sundance Film Festival.

It was produced by First Picture, Frenesy Films, Independent Film Project (Georgia) and Memo Films Production, and coproduced by ARTE France Cinéma in association with Pyramide Distribution and with the Participation of ARTE France.

Paris-based Goodfellas is handling the sales.