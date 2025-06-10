Black Sea Animation Shorts at Annecy

This is the next step in the collaborative process launched in 2024 through the Black Sea Animation Workshop, a professional development program co-organised by partners from Georgia, Turkey, Bulgaria, Romania, and Ukraine. The initiative builds on a decade-long collaboration between SAQANIMA (Georgia) and the Annecy Festival through the “Animation du Monde” programme.
Georgian Animation Association (SAQANIMA) was founded in 2019 and already unites up to 100 animation professionals, animation students, artists, production and postproduction companies. SAQANIMA has been actively working towards the integration of Georgian animation in the development processes of the world animation industry; and attraction of partnerships, cooperation, and investment from around the World.
The 2024 edition of the Black Sea Animation Workshop was hosted in Tbilisi with mentoring support from Annecy’s expert network and brought together ten filmmakers from across the Black Sea Region.
Five of them were selected to present their work at Annecy:
Frescoes of Memory (Ukraine)
Directed by Alexandra Dzhiganskaya
Anatomy of Mr. Burda (Georgia)
Directed by Mariam Qortua
Grains of Sand (Bulgaria)
Directed by Petya Zlateva
The Kindergarten (Turkey)
Directed by Melis Balci
On the Balcony of a House (Romania)
Directed by Anna Florea
