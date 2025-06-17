French Cinema Under the Stars in Tbilisi

The programme includes contemporary and classic films, from feature films to documentaries and animated films.
TBILISI: The French Institute of Georgia has launched a new edition of Cinema Under the Stars festival, featuring French films screened free of charge every Thursday till 31 July 2025.
The programme includes contemporary and classic films, from feature films to documentaries and animated films.
The festival opened at Amirani Cinema, and the next films will be shown outside the French Embassy in Tbilisi.