Short & Mountain Film Festival 2025 Announces Programme

    Short &amp; Mountain Film Festival 2025 Announces Programme credit: Mestia International Short & Mountain Film Festival

    MESTIA: Six films including Georgian From Mane to Svaneti by Shalva Shengeli will screen in the Mountain-Themed Feature Film Competition of the 5th Mestia International Short and Mountain Film Festival (29 July – 3 August 2025).

    As usual, the festival also has a short film competition.

    From Mane to Svaneti will also open the festival, while Rusudan Glurjidze’s The Antique / Antikvariati will screen after the awards ceremony.

    The Antique, which has been selected as Georgia’s candidate for the 97th Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences award in the Best International Feature Film category, was produced by Georgia’s Cinetech, Switzerland’s Cinetrain, Finland’s Whitepoint Digital and Germany’s Basis Berlin Filmproduction. The project was financed by the Georgian National Film Center, as well as through private investment.

    The international jury is composed of the Georgian film directors Rusudan Glurjidze and Giorgi Kharebava, French producer François d’Artemare, German director Michael Chauvister, and Italian filmmaker Roberto Zazzara.

    Special guest Eli Levasseur, curator at the Cannes International Film Festival and a manager with experience in the digital and content, will have a masterclass and the presentation What immersive art can learn from the traditional filmmaking industry?

    The festival was founded by the Mestia Centre of Culture, Arts NNLE and director/producer Khatuna Khundadze. It is supported by the Mestia Municipality, the Georgian National Film Center, Georgian Pharmaceutical Communications (GPC) and the Ministry of Culture, Sport and Youth Affairs of Georgia.

    Mountain-Themed Feature Film Competition:

    From Mane to Svaneti (Georgia)
    Directed by Shalva Shengeli

    Sophie Lavaud - The Final Summit (France)
    Directed by François Damilano

    Visiting Heaven (Spain)
    Directed by Alejandro Torres

    Wedlock (Bulgaria)
    Directed by Magdalena Ralcheva
    Produced by Nuance Film
    Coproduced by the Bulgarian National TelevisionNu Boyana Film, Kinolight, Sonus, Right Solutions
    Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center

    Big Water Theory (France)
    Directed by Emile Domine

    Paydos (Turkey)
    Directed by Muge Manus

