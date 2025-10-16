Film Festivals Recently Supported by Georgian National Film Center

Since July 2025 the Georgian National Film Center has supported the fifth edition of the Svaneti Dali Film Festival (08.09.2025 – 13.09.2025) with 50 international guests in attendance, the first edition of the Batumi International Sports Film Festival NIKE (06.09.2025 – 12.09.2025) with 65 participants and 8 international guests, the fifth edition of the unique Mestia International Short and Mountain Film Festival (29.07.2025 – 03.08.2025) which takes place 1,500m above sea level with 18 participants and 13 international guests, and the 12th edition of the International Animation Film Festival Nikozi (01.09.2025 – 07.09.2025) with 57 participants and 28 international guests.
The Georgian National Film Center remains a vital support for Georgian festival culture and Georgian filmmakers both domestically and internationally.
For information on these festivals and 2025 prize winners click HERE.