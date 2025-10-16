Film Festivals Recently Supported by Georgian National Film Center

TBILISI: The Georgian National Film Center continues to be the main body for the support of cinema culture throughout Georgia for promotion, production, distribution and festivals.

Since July 2025 the Georgian National Film Center has supported the fifth edition of the Svaneti Dali Film Festival (08.09.2025 – 13.09.2025) with 50 international guests in attendance, the first edition of the Batumi International Sports Film Festival NIKE (06.09.2025 – 12.09.2025) with 65 participants and 8 international guests, the fifth edition of the unique Mestia International Short and Mountain Film Festival (29.07.2025 – 03.08.2025) which takes place 1,500m above sea level with 18 participants and 13 international guests, and the 12th edition of the International Animation Film Festival Nikozi (01.09.2025 – 07.09.2025) with 57 participants and 28 international guests.

The Georgian National Film Center remains a vital support for Georgian festival culture and Georgian filmmakers both domestically and internationally.

For information on these festivals and 2025 prize winners click HERE.