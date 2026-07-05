05-07-2026

Mestia International Short and Mountain Film Festival 2026 Announces Lineup

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    MESTIA: Seven mountain-themed long films have been selected for the Mountain Film Competition of the upcoming 6th Mestia International Short and Mountain Film Festival, which will be held 29 July – 2 August 2026.

    Fourteen titles were selected for the Short Film Competition, including Georgian Oh! Mother, Mother... by Khatuna Tatuashvili.

    The festival was founded by the Mestia Centre of Culture, Arts NNLE and director/producer Khatuna Khundadze. It is supported by the Mestia Municipality, the Georgian National Film Center, Georgian Pharmaceutical Communications (GPC) and the Ministry of Culture, Sport and Youth Affairs of Georgia.

    Mountain-Themed Film Competition:

    Ashima (Japan)
    Directed by Kenji Tsukamoto

    Yana-Wara (Peru)
    Directed by Óscar Catacora and Tito Catacora

    JAAR (India)
    Directed by Phurba Tshering Lama

    Beyond the Wetlands (Pakistan)
    Directed by Arsalan Majid

    Girl Climber (Austria, USA)
    Directed by Jon Glassberg

    Robson (Canada)
    Directed by Philip Forsey

    Radu, Are You OK? (Romania)
    Directed by Radu Restivan and Lucian Șuhan

    Short Film Competition:

    A Tale of Peer Jan (Pakistan)
    Directed by Asad Nausherwani

    I Have Dreamed of Połonina / Śniła mi się Połonina (Poland)
    Directed by Robert Zurakowski

    Ozga Namusu (Azerbaijan)
    Directed by Vagif Mustafayev

    Archaic (France)
    Directed by Mathiew LeLay

    Between Salt and Sky / Entre la sal y el cielo (Brazil)
    Directed by Felipe Rosa

    Kronoshock (Spain)
    Directed by Ignasi López

    Linaje (Columbia)
    Directed by Carlos Rincon Campo

    Mateos anin (Indonesia)
    Directed by Gilang Akbar

    Samba infinito (France, Brazil)
    Directed by Leonardo Martinelli

    Sombras de un inconfidente (Brazil)
    Directed by Tiago Almeida

    The Silent Applause (India)
    Directed by Abhimanyu Kanodia

    Ujan (India)
    Directed by Anirban Paul

    Webs of the Earth (Brazil)
    Directed by Nayara Domingos

    Oh! Mother, Mother... (Georgia)
    Directed by Khatuna Tatuashvili

    Published in Georgia

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