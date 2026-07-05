Mestia International Short and Mountain Film Festival 2026 Announces Lineup

MESTIA: Seven mountain-themed long films have been selected for the Mountain Film Competition of the upcoming 6th Mestia International Short and Mountain Film Festival , which will be held 29 July – 2 August 2026.

Fourteen titles were selected for the Short Film Competition, including Georgian Oh! Mother, Mother... by Khatuna Tatuashvili.

The festival was founded by the Mestia Centre of Culture, Arts NNLE and director/producer Khatuna Khundadze. It is supported by the Mestia Municipality, the Georgian National Film Center, Georgian Pharmaceutical Communications (GPC) and the Ministry of Culture, Sport and Youth Affairs of Georgia.

Mountain-Themed Film Competition:

Ashima (Japan)

Directed by Kenji Tsukamoto

Yana-Wara (Peru)

Directed by Óscar Catacora and Tito Catacora

JAAR (India)

Directed by Phurba Tshering Lama

Beyond the Wetlands (Pakistan)

Directed by Arsalan Majid

Girl Climber (Austria, USA)

Directed by Jon Glassberg

Robson (Canada)

Directed by Philip Forsey

Radu, Are You OK? (Romania)

Directed by Radu Restivan and Lucian Șuhan

Short Film Competition:

A Tale of Peer Jan (Pakistan)

Directed by Asad Nausherwani

I Have Dreamed of Połonina / Śniła mi się Połonina (Poland)

Directed by Robert Zurakowski

Ozga Namusu (Azerbaijan)

Directed by Vagif Mustafayev

Archaic (France)

Directed by Mathiew LeLay

Between Salt and Sky / Entre la sal y el cielo (Brazil)

Directed by Felipe Rosa

Kronoshock (Spain)

Directed by Ignasi López

Linaje (Columbia)

Directed by Carlos Rincon Campo

Mateos anin (Indonesia)

Directed by Gilang Akbar

Samba infinito (France, Brazil)

Directed by Leonardo Martinelli

Sombras de un inconfidente (Brazil)

Directed by Tiago Almeida

The Silent Applause (India)

Directed by Abhimanyu Kanodia

Ujan (India)

Directed by Anirban Paul

Webs of the Earth (Brazil)

Directed by Nayara Domingos

Oh! Mother, Mother... (Georgia)

Directed by Khatuna Tatuashvili