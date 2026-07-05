Mestia International Short and Mountain Film Festival 2026 Announces Lineup

Fourteen titles were selected for the Short Film Competition, including Georgian Oh! Mother, Mother... by Khatuna Tatuashvili.
The festival was founded by the Mestia Centre of Culture, Arts NNLE and director/producer Khatuna Khundadze. It is supported by the Mestia Municipality, the Georgian National Film Center, Georgian Pharmaceutical Communications (GPC) and the Ministry of Culture, Sport and Youth Affairs of Georgia.
Mountain-Themed Film Competition:
Ashima (Japan)
Directed by Kenji Tsukamoto
Yana-Wara (Peru)
Directed by Óscar Catacora and Tito Catacora
JAAR (India)
Directed by Phurba Tshering Lama
Beyond the Wetlands (Pakistan)
Directed by Arsalan Majid
Girl Climber (Austria, USA)
Directed by Jon Glassberg
Robson (Canada)
Directed by Philip Forsey
Radu, Are You OK? (Romania)
Directed by Radu Restivan and Lucian Șuhan
Short Film Competition:
A Tale of Peer Jan (Pakistan)
Directed by Asad Nausherwani
I Have Dreamed of Połonina / Śniła mi się Połonina (Poland)
Directed by Robert Zurakowski
Ozga Namusu (Azerbaijan)
Directed by Vagif Mustafayev
Archaic (France)
Directed by Mathiew LeLay
Between Salt and Sky / Entre la sal y el cielo (Brazil)
Directed by Felipe Rosa
Kronoshock (Spain)
Directed by Ignasi López
Linaje (Columbia)
Directed by Carlos Rincon Campo
Mateos anin (Indonesia)
Directed by Gilang Akbar
Samba infinito (France, Brazil)
Directed by Leonardo Martinelli
Sombras de un inconfidente (Brazil)
Directed by Tiago Almeida
The Silent Applause (India)
Directed by Abhimanyu Kanodia
Ujan (India)
Directed by Anirban Paul
Webs of the Earth (Brazil)
Directed by Nayara Domingos
Oh! Mother, Mother... (Georgia)
Directed by Khatuna Tatuashvili