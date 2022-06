BUDAPEST: NATPE Budapest International , the premier global business forum for content producers, buyers and distributors across all platforms, is taking place in Budapest 27-30 June 2022.

More than 350 buyers of whom 65% are from CEE, 125 exhibitors and producers, and attendees from 70 countries take part in the event.

The format pitching contest is one of its main highlights.

NATPE Budapest International is the most prominent global TV Marketplace and Screenings focused on the EMEA, CEE region while reaching the global content marketplace. It is organised by the National Association of Television Program Executives (NATPE).