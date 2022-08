BUDAPEST: As a tribute to Marcell Jankovics, who passed away in 2021, his latest work Toldi will be theatrically released in Hungary by Kecskemétfilm and Mozinet on his birthday on 20 October 2022.

Inspired by Hungarian folktales, Toldi is the result of three years of work by 80 creators from Kecskemétfilm, which is the producer.

Marcell Jankovics wrote the screenplay, made the character designs and directed the film together with Lajos Csákovics.

Toldi was supported by the National Film Institute – Hungary and the Media Services and Support Trust Fund (MTVA).