PRODUCTION: Big Budget Epic Series Rise of the Raven Produced by Robert Lantos Shoots in Hungary

BUDAPEST: The big budget 10-hour series Rise of the Raven produced by Robert Lantos is currently shooting near Budapest with an international cast. More than 600 actors and stunt people are used in the series financed by the National Film Institute – Hungary with 28.3 m EUR in 2020.

Developed for more than 10 years, the series is directed by Oscar-nominee and Emmy-winner Robert Dornhelm together with Hungarian directors Orsi Nagypal and Attila Szász. Balázs Lengyel is the showrunner.

The series is produced by Serendipity Point Films (Canada), Twin Media and HG Media (Hungary), MR Film (Austria) and Beta Film (Germany). Hungary’s TV2, which will broadcast the series in Hungary and Slovenia, is coproducing together with Austrian ORF.

The series is financed by the National Film Institute – Hungary and Beta Film.

The medieval story is based on the series of novels by Bán Mór and it follows army commander Janos Hunyadi, who defeated the Ottoman troops in the Battle of Belgrade in 1456. The scriptwriters are Balázs Lengyel, George Mihalka, Balázs Lovas, Zsófia Ruttkay, Attila Veres and Bán Mór.

The international cast is led by Hungarian actors Gellért L. Kádár and Vivien Rujder, and it also includes Czech actor Karel Roden, Serbian actor Rade Serbedzija, Austrian actors Laurence Rupp, Cornelius Obonya and Murathan Muslu, and Italian actors Francesco Acquaroli, Thomas Trabacchi and Elena Rusconi.

Production Information:

Producers:

Serendipity Point Films (Canada)

Twin Media (Hungary)

HG Media (Hungary)

MR Film (Austria)

Beta Film (Germany)

Coproducers:

TV2 (Hungary)

ORF (Austria)

Credits:

Directors: Robert Dornhelm, Orsi Nagypal, Attila Szász

Showrunner: Balázs Lengyel

Scriptwriters: Balázs Lengyel, George Mihalka, Balázs Lovas, Zsófia Ruttkay, Attila Veres, Bán Mór

Cast: Gellért L. Kádár, Vivien Rujder, Karel Roden, Rade Serbedzija, Laurence Rupp, Cornelius Obonya, Murathan Muslu, Francesco Acquaroli, Thomas Trabacchi, Elena Rusconi