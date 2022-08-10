PRODUCTION: Ádám Breier Shoots Bittersweet Dramedy The Lefkovices Are Mourning

BUDAPEST: Hungarian director Ádám Breier is currently shooting his debut feature, the bittersweet dramedy The Lefkovices are Mourning / Lefkovicsék gyászolnak, made in the Incubator Programme of the National Film Institute – Hungary .

Tamás Lefkovics, the big-hearted but stubborn boxing trainer (Zoltán Bezerédi), has had such a bad relationship with his son Iván (Tamás Szabó Kimmel) that they haven't spoken to each other in years. However, upon the unexpected death of Tamás's wife (Ágnes Máhr), Iván, who had become religious in Israel in the meantime, decides to move into Tamás's apartment and, in accordance with Jewish traditions, spend a week of mourning and shiva, according to the National Film Institute – Hungary.

"For me, it is extremely important to talk about family matters with humour and acceptance, and to show that there is indeed hope”, said Ádám Breier, who in writing the film together with Bálint Csaba was inspired by the conflicts of his own family's identity.

The Lefkovices Are Mourning is a 100% Hungarian coproduction produced by ULab and coproduced by Proton Cinema with the support of the National Film Institute – Hungary. The producers are Miklós Kázmér, Ádám Felszeghy and Andrea Ausztrics, and Ádám Breier is the coproducer. Claudia Sümeghy is the executive producer.

The shooting is expected to wrap by the end of August 2022.

The theatrical release is set for the autumn of 2023.

Production Information:

Producer:

ULab (Hungary)

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Coproducer:

Proton Cinema (Hungary)

Credits:

Director: Ádám Breier

Scriptwriters: Ádám Breier, Bálint Csaba

DoP: Zoltán Dévényi

Cast: Zoltán Bezerédi, Tamás Szabó Kimmel, Ágnes Máhr