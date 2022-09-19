FESTIVALS: CineFest Miskolc International Film Festival 2022 Announces Winners

BUDAPEST: Chinese Return to Dust by Ruijun Li received the main prize of the 18th CineFest Miskolc International Film Festival , the Emeric Pressburger Award. The festival was held in Miskolc 9 – 17 September 2022.

The Grand Prize - Adolf Zukor Award went to the Hungarian film Six Weeks / Hat hét directed by Noémi Veronika Szakonyi.

At the closing ceremony, the festival director Tibor Bíró emphasised that “all the films in the festival’s competition programme were Hungarian premieres”.

Moreover, the festival wrapped with the Hungarian premiere of Ordinary Failures / Hétköznapi kudarcok by Cristina Grosan, a Czech/Slovak/Hungarian/Italian coproduction that screened out of competition. The film produced by Xova Film and coproduced by Rosamont, Laokoon Filmgroup, Super film and the Czech Television, in collaboration with ARTE G.E.I.E., arrived in Miskolc right after its world premiere in the Venice Days section at the Venice Film Festival 2022.

WINNERS:

Emeric Pressburger Award – Festival Grand Prize for Best Film:

Return to Dust (China)

Directed by Li Ruijun

Adolf Zukor Award – Grand Prize of the Festival:

Six Weeks / Hat hét (Hungary)

Directed by Noémi Veronika Szakonyi

Produced by Sparks

Supported by National Film Institute - Hungary

Best Short Film Award:

Behind Closed Doors / Toutes les nuits (France)

Directed by Latifa Said

Attila Dargay Award – Young Talent in Hungarian Animation:

Máté Horesnyi

CineNewWave Award:

Resting Fog / Nyugvó köd

Directed by Nikoletta Fábián

CineDocs Award:

Who We Will Have Been / Wer wir gewesen sein warden (Germany)

Directed by Erec Brehmer, Angelina Zeidler

CICAE (International Confederation of Art Cinemas) Jury Prize:

Close (Belgium, the Netherlands, France)

Directed by Lukas Dhont

FIPRESCI (International Federation of Film Critics) Jury Award for Best Foreign Film:

Return to Dust (China)

Directed by Li Ruijun

FIPRESCI (International Federation of Film Critics) Jury Award for Best Hungarian Film:

Conquering Time – Ágnes Keleti / Aki legyőzte az időt – Keleti Ágnes

Directed by Kata Oláh

International Ecumenical Jury Prize:

The Cave / Il Buco (Italy)

Directed by Michelangelo Frammartino

Audience Award:

Riviera East / Nyugati nyaralás (Hungary)

Directed by Dániel Tiszeker, Balázs Lévai

Produced by Little Bus Production

Supported by National Film Institute – Hungary

Lifetime Achievement Award:

Piroska Molnár (awarded at the opening ceremony)

Lifetime Achievement Award:

Ferenc Rófusz (awarded at the closing ceremony)