FESTIVALS: CineFest Miskolc International Film Festival 2022 Announces Winners

The Grand Prize - Adolf Zukor Award went to the Hungarian film Six Weeks / Hat hét directed by Noémi Veronika Szakonyi.
At the closing ceremony, the festival director Tibor Bíró emphasised that “all the films in the festival’s competition programme were Hungarian premieres”.
Moreover, the festival wrapped with the Hungarian premiere of Ordinary Failures / Hétköznapi kudarcok by Cristina Grosan, a Czech/Slovak/Hungarian/Italian coproduction that screened out of competition. The film produced by Xova Film and coproduced by Rosamont, Laokoon Filmgroup, Super film and the Czech Television, in collaboration with ARTE G.E.I.E., arrived in Miskolc right after its world premiere in the Venice Days section at the Venice Film Festival 2022.
WINNERS:
Emeric Pressburger Award – Festival Grand Prize for Best Film:
Return to Dust (China)
Directed by Li Ruijun
Adolf Zukor Award – Grand Prize of the Festival:
Six Weeks / Hat hét (Hungary)
Directed by Noémi Veronika Szakonyi
Produced by Sparks
Supported by National Film Institute - Hungary
Best Short Film Award:
Behind Closed Doors / Toutes les nuits (France)
Directed by Latifa Said
Attila Dargay Award – Young Talent in Hungarian Animation:
Máté Horesnyi
CineNewWave Award:
Resting Fog / Nyugvó köd
Directed by Nikoletta Fábián
CineDocs Award:
Who We Will Have Been / Wer wir gewesen sein warden (Germany)
Directed by Erec Brehmer, Angelina Zeidler
CICAE (International Confederation of Art Cinemas) Jury Prize:
Close (Belgium, the Netherlands, France)
Directed by Lukas Dhont
FIPRESCI (International Federation of Film Critics) Jury Award for Best Foreign Film:
Return to Dust (China)
Directed by Li Ruijun
FIPRESCI (International Federation of Film Critics) Jury Award for Best Hungarian Film:
Conquering Time – Ágnes Keleti / Aki legyőzte az időt – Keleti Ágnes
Directed by Kata Oláh
International Ecumenical Jury Prize:
The Cave / Il Buco (Italy)
Directed by Michelangelo Frammartino
Audience Award:
Riviera East / Nyugati nyaralás (Hungary)
Directed by Dániel Tiszeker, Balázs Lévai
Produced by Little Bus Production
Supported by National Film Institute – Hungary
Lifetime Achievement Award:
Piroska Molnár (awarded at the opening ceremony)
Lifetime Achievement Award:
Ferenc Rófusz (awarded at the closing ceremony)