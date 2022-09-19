19-09-2022

FESTIVALS: CineFest Miskolc International Film Festival 2022 Announces Winners

    Return to Dust by Ruijun Li Return to Dust by Ruijun Li source: CineFest Miskolc

    BUDAPEST: Chinese Return to Dust by Ruijun Li received the main prize of the 18th CineFest Miskolc International Film Festival, the Emeric Pressburger Award. The festival was held in Miskolc 9 – 17 September 2022.

    The Grand Prize - Adolf Zukor Award went to the Hungarian film Six Weeks / Hat hét directed by Noémi Veronika Szakonyi.

    At the closing ceremony, the festival director Tibor Bíró emphasised that “all the films in the festival’s competition programme were Hungarian premieres”.

    Moreover, the festival wrapped with the Hungarian premiere of Ordinary Failures / Hétköznapi kudarcok by Cristina Grosan, a Czech/Slovak/Hungarian/Italian coproduction that screened out of competition. The film produced by Xova Film and coproduced by Rosamont, Laokoon FilmgroupSuper film and the Czech Television, in collaboration with ARTE G.E.I.E., arrived in Miskolc right after its world premiere in the Venice Days section at the Venice Film Festival 2022.

    WINNERS:

    Emeric Pressburger Award – Festival Grand Prize for Best Film:
    Return to Dust (China)
    Directed by Li Ruijun

    Adolf Zukor Award – Grand Prize of the Festival:
    Six Weeks / Hat hét (Hungary)
    Directed by Noémi Veronika Szakonyi
    Produced by Sparks
    Supported by National Film Institute - Hungary

    Best Short Film Award:
    Behind Closed Doors / Toutes les nuits (France)
    Directed by Latifa Said

    Attila Dargay Award – Young Talent in Hungarian Animation:
    Máté Horesnyi

    CineNewWave Award:
    Resting Fog / Nyugvó köd
    Directed by Nikoletta Fábián

    CineDocs Award:
    Who We Will Have Been / Wer wir gewesen sein warden (Germany)
    Directed by Erec Brehmer, Angelina Zeidler

    CICAE (International Confederation of Art Cinemas) Jury Prize:
    Close (Belgium, the Netherlands, France)
    Directed by Lukas Dhont

    FIPRESCI (International Federation of Film Critics) Jury Award for Best Foreign Film:
    Return to Dust (China)
    Directed by Li Ruijun

    FIPRESCI (International Federation of Film Critics) Jury Award for Best Hungarian Film:
    Conquering Time – Ágnes Keleti / Aki legyőzte az időt – Keleti Ágnes
    Directed by Kata Oláh

    International Ecumenical Jury Prize:
    The Cave / Il Buco (Italy)
    Directed by Michelangelo Frammartino

    Audience Award:
    Riviera East / Nyugati nyaralás (Hungary)
    Directed by Dániel Tiszeker, Balázs Lévai
    Produced by Little Bus Production
    Supported by National Film Institute – Hungary

    Lifetime Achievement Award:
    Piroska Molnár (awarded at the opening ceremony)

    Lifetime Achievement Award:
    Ferenc Rófusz (awarded at the closing ceremony)

