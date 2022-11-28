Newly Launched in Hungary RTL+ Will Present 12 Exclusive Productions in 12 Months

BUDAPEST: Hungary's new subscription streaming service RTL+ offers series and shows produced specifically for this platform without advertisements. The service offers more than 5,000 hours of content and promised to present 12 exclusive productions in 12 months.

The list includes the 10-part series The King / A Király, produced by Unio Film and having Dániel Richárd Kovács as main director. The flagship series of RTL+ mixes biographical facts with fiction, showing the rise of one of the most popular Hungarian pop stars, Jimmy Zámbó (1958 – 2001), who is played by Renátó Olasz in his youth and later by Ervin Nagy.

Starring Tamás Lengyel and Vivien Rujder, the series The Big White Chief / A Nagy Fehér Főnök, which was also launched on RTL+, shows with empathy and politically incorrect humour the everyday life of a community living in a small rural town. The series produced by Paprika Studios and directed by Péter Herz is based on the Czech series Most! (2028) directed by Jan Prušinovský and produced by the Czech Television.

Back to Nature / Vissza természethez, the latest season of the internationally acclaimed Hungarian documentary series On the Spot, also debuts on RTL+. It is directed by two award-winning documentary filmmakers Eszter Cseke and Andras S. Takacs, and produced by their own company, Spot Productions.

RTL+ is available in Hungary from 16 November 2022.