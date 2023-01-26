26-01-2023

FESTIVALS: Entries Are Open for 16th Kecskemét Animation Film Festival

    KECSKEMÉT: Hungarian and European works completed after 1 February 2021 can be entered into the competition programmes of the 16th Kecskemét Animation Film Festival, which will be held 21 – 25 June 2023. The deadline for submissions is 20 March 2023.

    Hungary's largest animation festival presents the latest Hungarian and European animated films every two years.

