BUDAPEST: The Hungarian crime series Locked Up Secrets directed by Csillag Mano will air on Duna TV starting 20 March 2023. The 8-episode series was produced by Megafilm Service with support from the National Film Institute – Hungary ( NFI ).

The eight independent stories scripted by Dezső András Horváth, András Vörös, Zoltán Várkonyi and Attila Veres focus on crimes perpetrated in different time frames, having in common only a prison cell in Budapest and playing with the idea of time travelling.

The cast includes Gábor Jászberényi, Zsuzsa Járó, Adrienn Réti, Zsófia Szamosi, Zoltán Rátóti, Péter Trokán and Andrea Balázs

Dorottya Helmeczy and Gábor Kálomista are the creators and the producers of the series.