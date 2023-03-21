Hungarian/Slovak White Plastic Sky Scores Sales

White Plastic Sky by Sarolta Szabó and Tibor Bánóczki

BUDAPEST: The Berlin-based outlet Films Boutique has sold the post-apocalyptic animated sci-fi White Plastic Sky / Műanyag Égbolt directed by Sarolta Szabó and Tibor Bánóczki to France and Taiwan. The film premiered in the Encounters competition at the 73rd Berlin IFF.

In Hungary the film will be released by Forum Hungary starting 30 March 2023.

The Hungarian/Slovak coproduction imagines, using rotoscope animation, a dystopian future when the remnants of humanity live in isolation under a huge glass dome in Budapest.

White Plastic Sky was produced by Hungary’s Salto Films in coproduction with Slovak Artichoke and Hungarian Proton Cinema, with support from the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, the RTVS – Radio and Television Slovakia and Eurimages. The film was also supported by the Hungarian Film Incentive, the Slovak Cash Rebate and the Lithuanian tax incentive via the service partner Studio Nunc.