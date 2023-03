BUDAPEST: The Verzió International Human Rights Documentary Film Festival has launched the call for submissions for its 20th anniversary edition, which will be held 22 – 29 November 2023 in cinemas across Hungary and online the following week. The deadline for submissions is 31 May 2023.

The competition sections are: International competition, Student and debut film competition, and Hungarian competition.

Documentaries of any length can be submitted with no submission fee.

Verzió showcases 70-75 creative documentary films annually, creates a forum to discuss current social issues, and hosts industry and educational programmes.

