BUDAPEST: György Fehér’s masterpiece Twilight / Szürkület (1990) will see its first-ever U.S. release in a brand new 4K restoration. The exclusive New York engagement starts at Film at Lincoln Center on 21 April 2023.

The 4K restoration was made by the National Film Institute - Hungarian Film Archive and FilmLab, and it was supervised by the cinematographer of the film, Miklós Gurbán.

Twilight was screened at the 2023 Berlin IFF in the Berlinale Classics selection.