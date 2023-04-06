NATPE Budapest 2023 Announces First Guests

BUDAPEST: More than 400 buyers from linear TV channels, streaming platforms and distribution companies are expected at NATPE Budapest 2023. This year, the most prominent global TV market focused on the CEE and EMEA regions will be held at the InterContinental Budapest 19 – 22 June.

Major players have already announced their return to NATPE Budapest, including Banijay Rights, MGM, Red Arrow Studios International, alongside an impressive group of Turkish distributors (Kanal D, Global Agency, MISTCO, MADD Entertainment, TRT, ATV and OGM UNIVERSE), among others.

Additional global distributors include FilmRise, Gaumont, Newen Connect, DARO Film Distribution, Italy’s RTI Mediaset, Vision Films and The Smurfs distributor IMPS.

Among the confirmed buyers there are AMC Networks, Antena TV Group, Blue Ant Media, Croatian Radiotelevision (HRT), Cyfrowy Polsat, Hellenic Broadcasting Corporation, Kanal D Romania, Kino Polska TV, MTVA, National Geographic Channel, Paramount International, RTL Hungary, RTV Slovenia, Telewizja Polska, TV2 Media Csoport Zrt., Urania s.r.o., Viaplay and Zee Entertainment. Unifrance and Pact have also signed on as event partners.

In 2023, Toronto-based Brunico Communications Ltd, a world leader in the B2B event space, producing top content markets and conferences, acquired the National Association of Television Programming Executives (NATPE) including leading international content markets, conferences and events NATPE Budapest, NATPE Global, NATPE Streaming+ and the Brandon Tartikoff Legacy Awards.

Click HERE and HERE for the press releases.