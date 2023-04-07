07-04-2023

The 5th Budapest Debut Film Forum Announces Winners

    BUDAPEST: Projects from Hungary and Lithuania received awards at the 5th edition of the Budapest Debut Film Forum, which was held within the Friss Hús Budapest International Short Film Festival, 27 - 31 March 2023.

    Debut films and series' projects at an early stage of development participated in the event.

    The Budapest Debut Film Forum (BDFF) is an intensive workshop for teams of writer-directors and their producers aiming to make their first film or series.

    BDFF is supported by the National Film Institute – Hungary and the International Visegrad Fund, and it was organised in partnership with New Europe Film Sales, the Pop-Up Film Residency, Ishorts and the Visegrad Film Forum.

    WINNERS:

    Award for Most Promising Feature Film Project:
    Lady Sunshine (Hungary)
    Directed by Anna Korom
    Produced by Anna Szijártó

    Award for Most Promising Series Project:
    Cold (Lithuania)
    Directed by Birutė Kapustinskaitė, Arturas Voinicius
    Produced by Greta Akcijonaite

    Pop-Up Film Residency Award:
    Lady Sunshine (Hungary)
    Directed by Anna Korom

