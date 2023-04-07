The 5th Budapest Debut Film Forum Announces Winners

Debut films and series' projects at an early stage of development participated in the event.
The Budapest Debut Film Forum (BDFF) is an intensive workshop for teams of writer-directors and their producers aiming to make their first film or series.
BDFF is supported by the National Film Institute – Hungary and the International Visegrad Fund, and it was organised in partnership with New Europe Film Sales, the Pop-Up Film Residency, Ishorts and the Visegrad Film Forum.
WINNERS:
Award for Most Promising Feature Film Project:
Lady Sunshine (Hungary)
Directed by Anna Korom
Produced by Anna Szijártó
Award for Most Promising Series Project:
Cold (Lithuania)
Directed by Birutė Kapustinskaitė, Arturas Voinicius
Produced by Greta Akcijonaite
Pop-Up Film Residency Award:
Lady Sunshine (Hungary)
Directed by Anna Korom