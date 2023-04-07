The 5th Budapest Debut Film Forum Announces Winners

BUDAPEST: Projects from Hungary and Lithuania received awards at the 5th edition of the Budapest Debut Film Forum , which was held within the Friss Hús Budapest International Short Film Festival , 27 - 31 March 2023.

Debut films and series' projects at an early stage of development participated in the event.

The Budapest Debut Film Forum (BDFF) is an intensive workshop for teams of writer-directors and their producers aiming to make their first film or series.

BDFF is supported by the National Film Institute – Hungary and the International Visegrad Fund, and it was organised in partnership with New Europe Film Sales, the Pop-Up Film Residency, Ishorts and the Visegrad Film Forum.

WINNERS:

Award for Most Promising Feature Film Project:

Lady Sunshine (Hungary)

Directed by Anna Korom

Produced by Anna Szijártó

Award for Most Promising Series Project:

Cold (Lithuania)

Directed by Birutė Kapustinskaitė, Arturas Voinicius

Produced by Greta Akcijonaite

Pop-Up Film Residency Award:

Lady Sunshine (Hungary)

Directed by Anna Korom