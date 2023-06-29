PRODUCTION: Hungarian Director Nóra Lakos Shoots I Accidentally Wrote a Book

BUDAPEST: Hungarian director/screenwriter Nóra Lakos is currently in production with children's film I Accidentally Wrote a Book / Véletlenül írtam egy könyvet. This 4 m EUR Hungarian/Dutch coproduction has already been acquired by German sales agent Beta Films.

Nina is 12 years old and her main ambition is to become a writer. She is an athlete, but she inherited her creative talent from her animation filmmaker father. Her everyday life is shaken up by her clumsy magician brother, and since her mother died early, the female role model in the family is her somewhat stiff aunt. When a new love comes into her father's life, Nina follows the guidance of a bohemian writer next door and uses writing to process the loss of her mother and open her heart to a new family member and first love.

The film stars Villő Demeter, László Mátray, Vivien Rujder, Kati Zsurzs, Réka Tenki, RoziLovas, Zoltán Mucsi and Bonca Hárs.

“I Accidentally Wrote a Book presents the miracle of writing with unique visual elements through the personal story of a 12-year-old girl. The film highlights how writing can help you through even in the most difficult times. But how can you make a film about the magic of writing? After all, writing may not be the most visual thing you can think of. Indeed, it is a real challenge. We are going to create a very unique visual concept prompted by the story itself. The story unfolds as the protagonist writes it, and we can see how each decision a writer makes has an effect on the whole story. These offer great opportunities for playfulness and creative visual solutions”, Nóra Lakos told FNE.

The film is produced by Claudia Sümegh and Tamás Topolánszky Yvan through Hungarian company JUNO11 Pictures, together with Nóra Lakos, and coproduced by Maaike Neve and Joram Willink through Dutch BIND. Erika Tarr is line producer.

Hungarian Véletlenül Film Kft is involved as a Single Purpose Company (SPC).

The project is supported by the National Film Institute - Hungary with 2.250 m EUR and approximately 1 m EUR cash rebate, as well as Nederlands Filmfonds with approximately 400,000 EUR, and Eurimages with 450,000 EUR. The total budget of the film is 4 m EUR.

The shooting began on 17 June 2023 and is scheduled to continue for 50 days. The film is being shot in Hungary, with the world premiere planned between November 2024 and July 2025.

Production Information:

Producer:

JUNO11 Pictures (Hungary)

Claudia Sümeghy: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Nóra Lakos: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Coproducer:

BIND (the Netherlands)

Credits:

Director: Nóra Lakos

Screenwriter: Nóra Lakos

DoP:DánielBálint

Production design: JuciSzurdi

Costume design: FruzsinaLányi

Music: Emmy award-winning composer JorritKleijnen

Cast: Villő Demeter, László Mátray, Vivien Rujder, Kati Zsurzs, RékaTenki, RoziLovas, ZoltánMucsi and BoncaHárs