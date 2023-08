BUDAPEST: The shooting on Breakout directed by Scott Waugh and starring Arnold Schwarzenegger has been stopped in Budapest, due to the SAG – AFTRA strike.

The American star was supposed to fly to Budapest this week, but his trip was cancelled and the film will start shooting on a later date, according to Budapest Reporter.

Breakout is produced by Anton Corp and Breakout Movie Limited, and it follows a man who starts a race against time to save his stepson who was falsely accused of drug trafficking and imprisoned in Bangladesh.