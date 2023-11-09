FNE at Connecting Cottbus 2023: Tactile Universe

COTTBUS: Veteran Hungarian producer András Muhi brought his new project Tactile Universe to the 25th anniversary edition of connecting cottbus , which took place 8 – 10 November 2023. The psychological drama is written and directed by Szilárd Bernáth, and produced by Focus Fox .

The story examines the relationship between a deaf and blind couple who have carved out a safe, intimate marriage in a poor part of Budapest, functioning in the world in a tactile manner. When Anna is selected for an experimental operation in Switzerland that successfully restores her sight, her relationship with her husband suffers, and she begins an affair with a man who introduces her to the visual world. When Anna’s vision starts to deteriorate, she is confronted with the decision of whether to undergo a second operation and leave her husband, or to choose darkness and the love of her life.

The film will explore the cinematic language of a wordless, soundless reality through hyperrealism and stylistic choices.

Anna will be played by Emõke Pál, who was born in Romania and has played in several Hungarian films.

The shooting is planned for the summer of 2025.

Tactile Universe is the director’s second film. His previous short and feature films won national and international awards, including two awards at FilmFestival Cottbus.

The 2.7 m EUR film has 150,000 of its funding in place. Muhi said he is seeking European coproducers and sales agents.

Production Information:

Producer:

Focus Fox (Hungary)

Credits:

Director: Szilárd Bernáth

Scriptwriter: Szilárd Bernáth

Cast: Emõke Pál