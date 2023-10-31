PRODUCTION: Megafilm Service to Start Shooting Military Story Series

BUDAPEST: Megafilm Service Kft. will shoot the six-episode TV series The Protected Facility / A védett létesítmény (working title) directed by Linda Dombrovszky from mid-November 2023 to April 2024.The production is benefiting from a grant of 2.25 m EUR / 865 m HUF from the National Film Institute – Hungary .

The actors received professional military training from the Hungarian Armed Forces, as the series introduces the viewer to the everyday life and inner world of snipers.

The cast includes well-known actors as well as young talents: Balázs Csórics, Iván Kamarás, Séra Dániel, Eszter Balla, Csaba Krisztik and András Pál, among others.

The 48-52-minute episodes will be shot in 15 locations, with more than 130 crew members and actors over 75 days.

With the help of the Hungarian Defense Forces, the crew can shoot in original locations such as the Altiszti Academy in Szentendre, the Training Base in Újdörögd, the shooting and training ground in Izbég or the combat training base in Csobánka, according to Megafilm Service Kft.

Helmeczy Dorottya and Gábor Kálomista are the producers. Balázs Endrődy is production manager and Péter Annus is line producer.

Production Information:

Producer:

Megafilm Service Kft. (Hungary)

Credits:

Director: Linda Dombrovszky

Screenwriters: Balázs Bendi, György Somogyi

Episode writer: Gergely Kovács

Dramaturg: Anikó Kun-Béres

Cinematographer: Dávid Hartung

Editors: László Rumbold, Levente Pap

Set designer: Gábor Valcz

Costume designer: László Donkó

Cast: Balázs Csórics, Iván Kamarás, Séra Dániel, Eszter Balla, Csaba Krisztik, András Pál, Gábor Jászberényi, Ákos Orosz, Dávid Hajmási, Péter Takátsy, Zsolt Dér, Bálint Bán, Ágota Réka Gál, Zsombor Kövesi, István Dankó, Dóra Kakasy, Zalán Takács, Katona Péter Dániel, Anna Györgyi, Márfi Márfi, Zoltán Mészáros