FESTIVALS: Anniversary 20th Edition of Verzió International Human Rights Documentary Film Festival

BUDAPEST: The Verzió International Human Rights Documentary Film Festival is celebrating its 20th anniversary edition from 22 to 29 November 2023 in Budapest and online the following week.

The festival has a new logo to match the focus theme “Where Are We Headed?”, and a rich programme consisting of 82 films.

The competition sections are: International competition, Student and debut film competition, and Hungarian competition.

Vérzio DocPro events will be held 23 – 25 November 2023 at the Corvin Cinema, Blinken OSA Archivum and the Central European University. They include masterclasses with Hungarian editor Réka Lemhény, Romanian director/producer Alexandru Solomon and Jannik Splidsboel from the Swedish Film Institute.

Also part of the industry segment is the 8th edition of the Vérzio DocLab workshop, an international documentary postproduction and development workshop for directors, producers and editors. Along with the seven selected workshop projects, the 8th Verzió DocLab offers four promising shortlisted projects the opportunity to consult with mentors during the 5-day event (21 - 25 November 2023). The Vérzio DocLab Pitch will be held on 25 November 2023.

Over 50 films from this year’s programme can be rented online from 30 November to 10 December 2023, and most of them will be accessible only in Hungary.

INTERNATIONAL COMPETITION:

5 Seasons of Revolution (Germany, Syria, the Netherlands, Norway, Qatar)

Directed by Lina

A Golden Life / Or de vie (Burkina Faso, Benin, France)

Directed by Boubacar Sangare

A Still Small Voice (USA)

Directed by Luke Lorentsen

Hawar, Our Banished Children (Belgium, Switzerland)

Directed by Pascale Bourgaux

Hollywoodgate (Germany, USA)

Directed by Ibrahim Nash’at

Ininnawa: an Island Calling (Indonesia)

Directed by Arfan Sabran

Motherland (Sweden, Ukraine, Norway)

Directed by Alexander Mihalkovich, Hanna Badziaka

The Dmitriev Affair (the Netherlands)

Directed by Jessica Gorter

We Will Not Fade Away / Ми не згаснемо (Ukraine, France, Poland)

Directed by Alisa Kovalenko

Produced by Trueman Production

Coproduced by HAKA Films , Telewizja Polska (TVP), East Roads Films