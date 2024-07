BUDAPEST: The 9th edition of Verzió DocLab, an intensive five-day international editing workshop and pitch forum for long documentary directors and editors, will include a new prize, the HBO Development Award. The deadline for applications is 9 September 2024.

The workshop will be held within the Verzió International Human Rights Documentary Film Festival, whose 21st edition will take place from 6 to 13 November 2024.

The applications are targeting first- and second-time directors from various countries, including those in Eastern and Central Europe, as well as Ukraine and Georgia.

